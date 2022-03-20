AFC boss Martin Baird had recalled Dan Hall, Jacob Gregory, Adam Sumner, Ben Duffield and Ryan White to the starting line-up from Wednesday’s 3-2 win against Squires Gate.

They made the best possible start with just 36 seconds on the clock when Steeton’s Jerry White scored an own goal.

As quickly as the first goal came, AFC could have double their lead but Ryan White fired wide of the target.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Duffield was one of the players brought in for AFC Blackpool at the weekend Picture: Adam Gee

Duffield had an opportunity but took the ball wide and out of play before Steeton keeper Cameron Perron came off his line quickly to gather with Josh Winder looking to threaten.

Duffield had the half’s last chance when he headed wide from Sumner’s free-kick, leaving AFC 1-0 up at the break.

However, Baird’s players were made to pay for their countless missed chances two minutes into the second half.

Steeton grabbed an equaliser with Kayle Price the man to tap in after collecting a long ball forward.

Baird responded by introducing Billy McKenna and John-Jo Morris in a bid to get back into the game.

Perron had to be alert when Sumner tried his luck from a corner, the keeper punching the ball away under pressure.

At the other end, Dan Hall saved well down to his left to deny Steeton on the counter-attack.

Just after the hour mark, McKenna and Morris combined with the former laying the ball back to the latter, whose attempt was well saved by Perron.

Although AFC created countless chances, a combination of poor finishing and good defending from the visitors frustrated them.

The sucker punch then came as the visitors grabbed a second goal with just four minutes of the game left.

Another long ball forward caught out Hall, who tried to clear but missed it, allowing Price to score his second of the game.

AFC face another big game next Saturday when they are back on the road against another play-off rival in Golcar United.