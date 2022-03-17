Squires Gate 2 AFC Blackpool 3: White seals cup derby win

The hosts brought Josh Okan into their starting line-up, while Mechs gave a debut to new signing Joshua Woods in goal. Curtis Thompson and Oscar Radcliffe returned after injury for AFC, with under-17s player Matthew Sillett on the bench.

Gate had the first opportunity, when Ryan Riley's cross just evaded Wealth Da Silva, before Mechanics opened the scoring 11 minutes in.

Ryan McLean played a lovely ball to John-Jo Morris, whose first-time cross was finished by Josh Winder at the back post.

Ryan White seals victory with the third goal for AFC Blackpool Picture: ADAM GEE

Billy McKenna doubled the lead on 17 minutes. Winder was the provider this time, cutting in from the right and laying off for McKenna to smash home against his former club.

Gate clicked into gear and Okan rattled the crossbar from inside the six-yard box but should have scored.

AFC had a penalty shout for handball when a corner was headed down by Brendan O’Brien and the half ended at 2-0.

AFC boss Martin Baird introduced Conah Bishop and Jacob Gregory on the hour, the latter just beaten to Curtis Thompson's cross by Gate keeper Alec McLachlan.

Da Silva had two good chances for Gate before Okan gave them a lifeline on 79 minutes, tapping in an accurate low cross by substitute Isaac Abankwah.

Injury forced O'Brien to leave the field and it was his replacement Ryan White who made it 3-1 to Mechs in the 89th minute.

Morris waited for the substitute to overlap before playing him in, then White lifted his shot over the keeper and into the corner of the net.

Okan scored his and Gate's second in stoppage time, after Riley's free-kick was headed back across goal by Abankwah, though AFC felt Winder was fouled in the build-up.

The whistle went moments later and Blackpool will face Skelmersdale United at home in the next round on March 29.

First, they are at home to Steeton on Saturday as their fight to join Gate in the premier division continues. Gate host Padiham on Saturday.