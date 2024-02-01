George Byers is a Deadline Day signing for Blackpool. He has joined from Sheffield Wednesday. (Image: Getty Images)

George Byers will 'bring a different option' to Blackpool as Neil Critchley admitted that their midfield needed strengthening.

The Seasiders have confirmed the arrival of Byers on a season-long loan deal from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season. Byers had a long-term target for the club and in the last week or so the Owls changed their transfer stance having initially been keen to keep the 27-year-old.

Byers brings promotion-winning pedigree to Bloomfield Road having won the play-offs with the Owls last term. He is the second player in as many days to join after Ryan Finnigan completed a permanent move to Lancashire from Southampton.

Commenting on Byers arrival, manager Critchley said to the official club website: "Midfield is somewhere we feel needed reinforcing, and George will bring us a different option in that area of the pitch.

"He brings invaluable experience, technical quality and joins us on the back of a number of games in the Championship this season with Sheffield Wednesday.

"We look forward to working with him in the forthcoming months ahead."

Earlier this month, Kenny Dougall departed for Buriram United for an undisclosed fee. Since his departure, Tashan Oakley-Boothe was released whilst Jensen Weir’s loan was terminated before the New Year. It meant that Blackpool needed to add reinforcements in a key area and now they are well stocked in that area.

Byers is out of contract at the end of the season and so should the move out, they could consider signing him on a permanent transfer. The three-time Scotland under-17 international arrives having not played a game in over a month. His last involvement was against Preston North End on December 29 in which he was sent off.