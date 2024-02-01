Owen Dale (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The wing-back was spotted at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night watching the U’s draw 2-2 with Portsmouth, while the Seasiders’ were in EFL Trophy action against Bolton Wanderers.

Hayden Coulson’s arrival on loan from Middlesbrough could be one of the factors behind Dale’s departure, with Dominic Thompson already heading out on loan this month due to the increased competition on the left side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old came through the academy at Crewe Alexandra, where he signed his first professional deal back in 2016, with his senior debut coming the following year. During his time at Gresty Road he was sent out on loan to Witton Albion and Altrincham, before making a temporary move to Blackpool in 2021.

Dale’s stint at Bloomfield Road was soon made permanent, with the wing-back making a total of 47 appearances for the club, scoring six times and providing three assists.