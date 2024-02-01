Owen Dale's Blackpool exit confirmed- with former Portsmouth loanee making move to League One play-off rivals
The wing-back was spotted at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night watching the U’s draw 2-2 with Portsmouth, while the Seasiders’ were in EFL Trophy action against Bolton Wanderers.
Hayden Coulson’s arrival on loan from Middlesbrough could be one of the factors behind Dale’s departure, with Dominic Thompson already heading out on loan this month due to the increased competition on the left side.
The 25-year-old came through the academy at Crewe Alexandra, where he signed his first professional deal back in 2016, with his senior debut coming the following year. During his time at Gresty Road he was sent out on loan to Witton Albion and Altrincham, before making a temporary move to Blackpool in 2021.
Dale’s stint at Bloomfield Road was soon made permanent, with the wing-back making a total of 47 appearances for the club, scoring six times and providing three assists.
He is well experienced in League One, having spent the entirety of the 2022/23 season on loan with Portsmouth, as well as featuring 23 times for the Seasiders this term.