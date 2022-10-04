News you can trust since 1873
Fylde football: Poulton top West Lancashire League and Highfield Social are Sunday best

Poulton remain a point clear at the top of the West Lancashire League after goals by Mitchell Cheetham either side of half-time paved the way for a 3-2 home win over Slyne with Hest.

By Andy Moore
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:30 pm - 2 min read

Two goals in two minutes pulled the visitors level before Josh Few scored Poulton's 73rd-minute winner.

Danny Stoney scored a hat-trick in Thornton Cleveleys' 4-0 home win over Turton, Danny Morris having opened the scoring.

Fylde Coast Sport v Little Black Pug in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

The Fylde coast's other premier division clubs were well beaten, Wyre Villa losing 3-0 at second-placed Burscough Richmond

Blackpool Wren Rovers lost 4-1 at CMB, Carl Eastwood having equalised only for the hosts to regain the lead on the stroke of half-time and never look back.

Lytham Town went down 5-1 at home to Coppull United, having taken the lead through Ross Ainsworth.

Joe Bentley scored twice as Freckleton won 3-1 at Cartmel in division two.

Grassroots football is back with a bang and Highfield Social went top of the Berry's Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance with a third straight win.

Bloomfield Brewhouse's new signings could not prevent Highfield winning 5-3 as Nickolas Hepple scored a hat-trick, with a goal apiece from Jordan Spedding and Aiden Burrows.

Armfield are up to second in the premier division after a 9-3 win over Spen Dyke, while Foxhall's 4-3 win over Inter Halfway House was the shock of the weekend.

Golden Eagle's 4-1 win ended Clifton Rangers' unbeaten start, while the game of the day saw Harry Pratt's late goal seal a 2-1 win for Fylde Coast Football over Little Black Pug, lifting them into third place.

Trilanco made it four wins out of four in division one with a 3-1 success at Martn Athletic.

Westview are also unbeaten after defeating 21st Century Windows 9-3.

Also three points behind Trilanco with a game in hand are Unite Rangers, who won 2-1 at AFC Cleveleys.

FC Rangers picked up their first win, 6-4 against newcomers AFC Poulton, while No10 Ale House beat AFC Lytham 5-0 and West Coast Sports overcame Carleton Athletic 4-1.

