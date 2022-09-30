Jamie Oakey of Blackpool ready for England opener in Amputee World Cup

Midfielder Jamie helped England to reach the final of the European Cup in Poland in June and the teenager is ready to take on the world's best after flying into Istanbul on Thursday.

Jamie, from Beach Avenue, has been named in the England squad of 14 for the 24-nation championship, which gets under way tonight, when the hosts face France at Fenerbahce.

Jamie Oakey from Blackpool plays for the England Amputee team Picture: ENGLAND AMPUTEE FA

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's three group games will be played on successive days, the first against USA tomorrow afternoon.

The Three Lions will then face Indonesia and Argentina.

Oakey scored his first England goal in the 2-2 draw with Morocco in this summer's European Cup semi-finals.

Jamie then scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out to seal a place in the final against host nation Poland, where he had won his first England cap in last year's European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakey recently started the season with Everton and has said farewell to his club for the 10-day championship, in which 360 players from around the world will contest 80 matches.

Jamis born prematurely with no right foot and began playing amputee football at the age of eight.

He represented Manchester City and England Juniors before joining Everton, becoming the youngest player to represent the Toffees in a Champions League fixture at the age of 15.

The 16th World Amputee Football Federation World Cup will be played out at four stadiums in the Turkish capital, with the final at Galatasaray on October 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad