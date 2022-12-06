The 23-goal top scorer Nick Hepple and Jack Wyers-Roebuck put the hosts in control at half-time before Max Landless added a late third.

Blackpool Wren Rovers overhauled a half-time deficit to climb to sixth in the premier division with a 4-1 win in their game at Fulwood.

Goal celebrations for Blackpool Wren Rovers on their way to victory at Fulwood Picture: ADAM GEE

Carl Eastwood reached 10 goals for the season with Wrens’ first and last, Luke McNaughton and Olly Hesford scoring in between.

Thornton Cleveleys’ Adam Sumner broke the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining of their derby with Lytham Town, Tommy Dollin sealing a 2-0 win in the last minute.

Second-placed Freckleton beat AFC Blackpool Reserves 2-1 in division two, Joe Bentley hitting the winner.

Fleetwood FC went two points clear in the Berry’s Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance with a 7-2 win over Little Black Pug.

Belle Vue v Unity Rangers in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Also in the premier division, Armfield and Highfield Social played out an entertaining 2-2 draw and FC Albion picked up their first win for six weeks, 3-1 against Fylde Coast Football.

It’s three successive defeats for Belle Vue after their fine start in division one, Unity Rangers edging them out 2-1.

West View are seven points clear after beating AFC Lytham 4-0, while Marton Athletic won 5-1 at AFC Poulton and West Coast Sports drew 5-5 with AFC Cleveleys.

