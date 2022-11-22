Wrens beat division two Astley and Buckshaw 2-0 with a goal in each half. Carl Eastwood settled any nerves and an own goal sealed it.

Freck won an all-division two affair against Cartmel 3-0 as Joe Bentley's brace followed Owen Potts' opener.

Spen Dyke v Highfield Social in the Lancashire Sunday Trophy Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

The other Fylde coast clubs bowed out, including WLL leaders Poulton 4-2 at Fulwood Amateurs. Matt Van Wyke scored all four for Fulwood and Nick Hepple bagged a pair for Poulton.

Ross Ainsworth twice equalised for Lytham Town but they were shocked 3-2 by division two hosts Burnley United. Thornton Cleveleys led through Jake Mangan but lost an all-premier tie at home to Turton 2-1. Wyre Villa lost 4-0 at Whitehaven and AFC Blackpool Res went out 4-2 at Kendal United.

Highfield Social progressed to the quarter-finals of the Lancashire Trophy with a 3-1 win over Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance rivals Spen Dyke. Armfield FC are also through after beating Preston side SRDC Purples 2-1.

Only two Alliance games took place in the Berry's Beds premier division as Fylde Coast Football beat Clifton Rangers 3-0 and Golden Eagle edged past Bloomfield Brewhouse 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad