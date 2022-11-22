Amateur football: Richardson Cup and Sunday Trophy wins for Fylde coast clubs
Blackpool Wren Rovers and Freckleton are in the third round of the West Lancashire League's Richardson Cup.
Wrens beat division two Astley and Buckshaw 2-0 with a goal in each half. Carl Eastwood settled any nerves and an own goal sealed it.
Freck won an all-division two affair against Cartmel 3-0 as Joe Bentley's brace followed Owen Potts' opener.
The other Fylde coast clubs bowed out, including WLL leaders Poulton 4-2 at Fulwood Amateurs. Matt Van Wyke scored all four for Fulwood and Nick Hepple bagged a pair for Poulton.
Ross Ainsworth twice equalised for Lytham Town but they were shocked 3-2 by division two hosts Burnley United. Thornton Cleveleys led through Jake Mangan but lost an all-premier tie at home to Turton 2-1. Wyre Villa lost 4-0 at Whitehaven and AFC Blackpool Res went out 4-2 at Kendal United.
Highfield Social progressed to the quarter-finals of the Lancashire Trophy with a 3-1 win over Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance rivals Spen Dyke. Armfield FC are also through after beating Preston side SRDC Purples 2-1.
Only two Alliance games took place in the Berry's Beds premier division as Fylde Coast Football beat Clifton Rangers 3-0 and Golden Eagle edged past Bloomfield Brewhouse 1-0.
Two unbeaten records are no more in division one after Westview beat Trilanco 4-0 to go top and Thornton Phoenix shocked Belle Vue 9-2. Carleton picked up their first Alliance win, 3-2 against Marton, while AFC Cleveleys beat FC Rangers 7-2, Unity saw off West Coast 4-2 and 21st Century Windows beat AFC Poulton 3-1.