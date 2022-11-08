Fylde coast amateur football: Poulton keep up pressure at top
Poulton Town stayed within two points of the West Lancashire League leaders thanks to a 4-1 win over Turton, Josh Few and Luke Noble both scoring in each half.
Burscough Richmond held on to top spot after a late goal rush in their 3-2 win over Blackpool Wren Rovers. It was only 1-0 until the 85th minute, when Aidan Burrows equalised for Wrens.
They fell behind two minutes later only to equalise again with a Carl Eastwood penalty in stoppage time, though Burscough bagged another to win it.
Thornton Cleveleys lost by the same score at third-placed CMB, having twice led through Jake Mangan.
Lytham Town climbed off the bottom as a goal in each half from Danny Scarlett and Ross Ainsworth sealed a 2-0 home win over Whitehaven.
The top two in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance maintained their unbeaten starts.
Highfield Social won 4-0 at Clifton Rangers in the Berry's Beds Premier Division, while Fleetwood FC shaded Foxhall 3-2.
Armfield's stoppage-time equaliser sealed a 5-5 draw with Golden Eagle, while Bloomfield Brewhouse defeated Fylde Coast Football 4-1 and Spen Dyke beat FC Albion 2-1.
Trilanco edged out AFC Poulton 4-3 in Division One, while fellow unbeaten sides West View and Belle Vue played out a 2-2 draw.
Aaron Cooper's new side Thornton Phoenix beat his old one Unity Rangers 5-3, while No.10 Ale House thumped West Coast Sports 11-3. AFC Cleveleys were 4-3 winners at AFC Lytham and Marton Athletic beat FC Rangers 5-0.