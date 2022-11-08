Burscough Richmond held on to top spot after a late goal rush in their 3-2 win over Blackpool Wren Rovers. It was only 1-0 until the 85th minute, when Aidan Burrows equalised for Wrens.

They fell behind two minutes later only to equalise again with a Carl Eastwood penalty in stoppage time, though Burscough bagged another to win it.

AFC Lytham face AFC Cleveleys in the Sunday Alliance Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Thornton Cleveleys lost by the same score at third-placed CMB, having twice led through Jake Mangan.

Lytham Town climbed off the bottom as a goal in each half from Danny Scarlett and Ross Ainsworth sealed a 2-0 home win over Whitehaven.

The top two in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance maintained their unbeaten starts.

Highfield Social won 4-0 at Clifton Rangers in the Berry's Beds Premier Division, while Fleetwood FC shaded Foxhall 3-2.

Armfield's stoppage-time equaliser sealed a 5-5 draw with Golden Eagle, while Bloomfield Brewhouse defeated Fylde Coast Football 4-1 and Spen Dyke beat FC Albion 2-1.

Trilanco edged out AFC Poulton 4-3 in Division One, while fellow unbeaten sides West View and Belle Vue played out a 2-2 draw.