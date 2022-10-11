The awards were given out by Wyre Council to showcase achievements and efforts across the borough after clubs, coaches, players and parents were asked to nominate those in the community who deserved to be recognised for their efforts.

Wyre's Sports Awards are held every year, however this is the first to take place since the pandemic.

Wyre Sports Awards winners (from left): Louise Rothwell, two representatives of St Chad's Tennis, Julie Brooks, , two representatives of Together We Can Do It, Susan Ashton, Breck Primary School representative, Chris Morton and Honey Harrison.

They celebrate sporting achievements and excellence in the community and pay tribute to those who show dedication to perform at the highest level.

The awards highlight individuals, clubs and schools who work tirelessly to support their local community and create an environment where people can be active and thrive.

The 2022 winners were:

· Primary School – Breck Primary School (Poulton)

The Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Julie Robinson, with young achiever Honey Harrison

· Secondary School – Garstang Community Academy

· Young Achiever – Honey Harrison (Fleetwood)

· Volunteer – Susan Ashton (Cleveleys)

· Contribution to active communities (individual) – Julie Brooks (Fleetwood)

Breck Primary's sporting achievements this year included success in winning the Bee Stinger Netball Competition in May.

· Contribution to active communities (group) – Together we can do

· Health and wellbeing – Louise Rothwell (Over Wyre)

· Coach of the year – Christopher Morton (Fleetwood)

· Club of the year – St. Chads Tennis Club (Poulton)

The Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Julie Robinson congratulated the winners and presented the awards.

The winners will now go forward to represent Wyre at the Active Lancashire Awards, the largest celebration of amateur sport and physical activity in the county, which takes place at Ewood Park, Blackburn in November.

Honey Harrison, who won Young Achiever of the Year, said: "I play for and coach at Fleetwood Town Juniors Football Club. I’ve faced some tough challenges in my life but I love playing football and I can look back on what I’ve achieved and feel proud.”

Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement at Wyre Council comments, “Local sports and community groups can have such a positive impact on people of all ages and abilities, not just on their health but on their wellbeing.