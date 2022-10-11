These are the latest winners of Wyre Sports Awards
Talented and dedicated team and individual superstars of physical activity have been recognised in the latest Wyre Sports Awards.
The awards were given out by Wyre Council to showcase achievements and efforts across the borough after clubs, coaches, players and parents were asked to nominate those in the community who deserved to be recognised for their efforts.
Wyre's Sports Awards are held every year, however this is the first to take place since the pandemic.
They celebrate sporting achievements and excellence in the community and pay tribute to those who show dedication to perform at the highest level.
The awards highlight individuals, clubs and schools who work tirelessly to support their local community and create an environment where people can be active and thrive.
The 2022 winners were:
· Primary School – Breck Primary School (Poulton)
· Secondary School – Garstang Community Academy
· Young Achiever – Honey Harrison (Fleetwood)
· Volunteer – Susan Ashton (Cleveleys)
· Contribution to active communities (individual) – Julie Brooks (Fleetwood)
· Contribution to active communities (group) – Together we can do
· Health and wellbeing – Louise Rothwell (Over Wyre)
· Coach of the year – Christopher Morton (Fleetwood)
· Club of the year – St. Chads Tennis Club (Poulton)
The Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Julie Robinson congratulated the winners and presented the awards.
The winners will now go forward to represent Wyre at the Active Lancashire Awards, the largest celebration of amateur sport and physical activity in the county, which takes place at Ewood Park, Blackburn in November.
Honey Harrison, who won Young Achiever of the Year, said: "I play for and coach at Fleetwood Town Juniors Football Club. I’ve faced some tough challenges in my life but I love playing football and I can look back on what I’ve achieved and feel proud.”
Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement at Wyre Council comments, “Local sports and community groups can have such a positive impact on people of all ages and abilities, not just on their health but on their wellbeing.
"We want to shine a spotlight on the commitment of our winners as without their time and dedication we wouldn’t have the wide range of opportunities that we are lucky to have in our borough.”