Blackpool's BIDCA youngsters back with spectacular ice show of Peter Pan for Christmas
Around 60 youngsters from the Blackpool area are currently rehearsing for a charity ice show spectacular which returns this Christmas after missing two years.
Charity group BIDCA (Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association) has been staging these shows for more than 80 years but the last one was in 2019 after the Covid lockdown caused the latest productions to be cancelled.
Now they are back and the young skaters are performing Peter Pan – A Magical Adventure on Ice, at the Pleasure Beach Arena from December 10 to 26 (Boxing Day).
The talented youngsters not only perform breathtaking routines on the ice but bring these classic stories to life, attired in brilliant costumes.
Most Popular
They will be breathing new life into JM Barrie’s classic story about the little boy who never grew up, and his adventures with Wendy, Tinkerbell the mischievous fairy, the Lost Boys and, of course, the dastardly Captain Hook.
All the routines are set to catchy music and songs.
Read More
Back in 2019 the youngsters performed another classic, Beauty and the Beast and the production was a major success.
Money which BIDCA raises will go towards good children’s causes on the Fylde coast, with previous shows raising money for Brian House Children’s Hospice, Boathouse Youth and various primary school projects.
The youngsters in the show are aged four to 18 and are meeting at least twice a week to rehearse the sparkling show, under the guidance of choreographer and producer David Walsingham.
Sarah Holyhead, child welfare officer for BIDCA, said: “Every Christmas we produce and perform a children’s ice show at Blackpool arena and have done for more than 80 years, apart from the last two.
"It’s brilliant to be back and see everyone pulling together.
“These shows are truly magical and all the children know they are helping other children who are less fortunate.
"Covid really affected things and stopped us from able to perform and raise money, so we’re trying to get the message out that we’re back!”
Tickets for the production cost £12.50 each.
For further information and to obtain tickets for this year’s show, visit: https://www.childrenhelpingchildren.co.uk/