Word Fest was held at Blackpool Winter Gardens between Friday October 7 and Monday October 10.

Included in the line up were a trio of ‘in conservation with’ events featuring comedian Sir Lenny Henry, presenter Paul O’Grady and professional dancer and BBC’s Strictly judge, Anton Du Beke, with the celebrity authors speaking to fans about their new book releases.

Sir Lenny Henry also held a book signing for two of his childrens books, in which fans young and old had the rare chance to meet him.

Celebrated author Sir Michael Morpurgo OBE was another special guest at the event, as he presented War Horse Live in Concert and also met with fans.

Meanwhile there were live podcasts from the Seasiders, featuring former Blackpool legend Gary Taylor-Fletcher, and from Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell, who hosted a live version of their podcast ‘The Rest is Politics’

Take a look at images from the event below:

Word Fest at Blackpool Winter Gardens. Sir Michael Morpurgo OBE presents War Horse Live in Concert.

Word Fest at Blackpool Winter Gardens. War Horse is 40 years old this year.

Word Fest at Blackpool Winter Gardens. 19 pictures from the star studded literary event.

Word Fest at Blackpool Winter Gardens. Sir Lenny Henry signs copies of his books for fans.