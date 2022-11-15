Nick Hepple scored a hat-trick as Poulton’s 4-2 victory at Vickerstown sent them top of the West Lancashire League.

Hepple’s early opener was cancelled out by half-time but Luke Noble restored Poulton’s lead just past the hour.

The hosts again equalised but further goals by Hepple in the 81st and 86th minutes sealed it.

Clifton Rangers JFC v Inter Halfway FC in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Other premier division games brought 3-2 away defeats for Lytham Town and Wyre Villa.

Wyre twice equalised at CMB through Ben Drummond and Richie Allen, only to concede a winner in stoppage time.

Lytham were three down at Coppull United but threatened a late fightback via Ross Ainsworth and Lloyd Paton.

Fleetwood FC remain unbeaten in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance after a 9-3 win at Golden Eagle, while Bloomfield Brewhouse move into third after their 9-0 home win over FC Albion, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Also in the Berry’s Beds Premier Division, Inter Halfway beat Clifton Rangers 6-2, while Foxhall and Little Black Pug drew 2-2.

West View face division one leaders Trilanco this weekend, having closed the gap with a 4-1 home win over Unity Rangers.