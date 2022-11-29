News you can trust since 1873
Fylde amateur football: Poulton top West Lancashire League after derby draw

Poulton moved two points clear at the top of the West Lancashire League with a 1-1 derby draw at Blackpool Wren Rovers.

By Andy Moore
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Poulton took the lead through the premier division’s 22-goal top scorer, Nick Hepple, on 55 minutes but Aidan Burrows equalised nine minutes later for mid-table Wrens.

Thornton Cleveleys overturned a half-time deficit to beat visitors Whitehaven 3-1 with goals from Adam Sumner, Billy Cartmell and Lewis Walmsley.

Derby action between Poulton and Blackpool Wren Rovers Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Second-bottom Lytham Town gave Slyne with Hest a late scare as goals by Danny Scarlett and Toby Bell cut the deficit to 4-3 but the hosts held on.

Reece Pearce scored a first-half hat-trick for Slyne before Kai Clarkson made it 3-1 at half-time.

Second-placed Freckleton won 3-1 at Chipping in division two.

A weather-affected weekend in the Berry's Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance saw only two premier division games survive.

Spen Dyke pulled off an impressive 2-0 win over third-placed Bloomfield Brewhouse, while Little Black Pug beat Clifton Rangers 4-1.

Westview extended their lead at the top of Division One to four points with a 5-0 win over Thornton Phoenix

And there were even bigger wins as 21st Century Windows ran riot to beat AFC Cleveleys 10-0 and Unity Rangers thumped FC Rangers 9-3. No10 Ale House are third after beating Marton Athletic 4-1.

