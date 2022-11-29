Poulton took the lead through the premier division’s 22-goal top scorer, Nick Hepple, on 55 minutes but Aidan Burrows equalised nine minutes later for mid-table Wrens.

Thornton Cleveleys overturned a half-time deficit to beat visitors Whitehaven 3-1 with goals from Adam Sumner, Billy Cartmell and Lewis Walmsley.

Derby action between Poulton and Blackpool Wren Rovers Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Second-bottom Lytham Town gave Slyne with Hest a late scare as goals by Danny Scarlett and Toby Bell cut the deficit to 4-3 but the hosts held on.

Reece Pearce scored a first-half hat-trick for Slyne before Kai Clarkson made it 3-1 at half-time.

Second-placed Freckleton won 3-1 at Chipping in division two.

A weather-affected weekend in the Berry's Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance saw only two premier division games survive.

Spen Dyke pulled off an impressive 2-0 win over third-placed Bloomfield Brewhouse, while Little Black Pug beat Clifton Rangers 4-1.

Westview extended their lead at the top of Division One to four points with a 5-0 win over Thornton Phoenix

