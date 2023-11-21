12 free agents who remain without a club including Brentford, Liverpool, Pompey and QPR aces
Some former Premier League players including Brentford and Liverpool stars are available to Blackpool and other clubs on a free transfer.
The January transfer window is just over a month away and Blackpool might be forced to do some business. The Tangerines are on the hunt for a promotion spot in League One, and if they want to maintain their top-12 start to the campaign they may need to bring in reinforcements.
CJ Hamilton has been linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road with QPR, Huddersfield Town and Derby County all linked with the wing-back who is out of contract at the end of the season. Another big point to raise is whether Huddersfield consider recalling Jordan Rhodes.
The experienced forward hit double figures at the weekend after scoring from the penalty spot, but he was loaned out when Neil Warnock was in charge, and Darren Moore may reconsider the Terriers stance following their slump in form.
Blackpool have got a few injuries in the forward area right now with Kylian Kouassi and Shayne Lavery both out, but fortunately Jake Beesley has emerged from the shadows, whilst Rhodes will look to continue his form. If the situation gets any worse however, it could lend itself to a short-term fix of signing a free agent.
Blackpool's transfer business may lend itself to all kinds of deals whether it be permanent or loan, and right now there's some free agents still left on the market. Neil Critchley back in September admitted he'd only sign a free agent if they add quality to the squad, and right now there's some former Premier League and Championship players that could do just that.
Here’s 12 current out-of-work footballers who have waited a little too long to get back in to the game, but could jump at the chance if given the opportunity.