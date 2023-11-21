Some former Premier League players including Brentford and Liverpool stars are available to Blackpool and other clubs on a free transfer.

The January transfer window is just over a month away and Blackpool might be forced to do some business. The Tangerines are on the hunt for a promotion spot in League One, and if they want to maintain their top-12 start to the campaign they may need to bring in reinforcements.

CJ Hamilton has been linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road with QPR, Huddersfield Town and Derby County all linked with the wing-back who is out of contract at the end of the season. Another big point to raise is whether Huddersfield consider recalling Jordan Rhodes.

The experienced forward hit double figures at the weekend after scoring from the penalty spot, but he was loaned out when Neil Warnock was in charge, and Darren Moore may reconsider the Terriers stance following their slump in form.

Blackpool have got a few injuries in the forward area right now with Kylian Kouassi and Shayne Lavery both out, but fortunately Jake Beesley has emerged from the shadows, whilst Rhodes will look to continue his form. If the situation gets any worse however, it could lend itself to a short-term fix of signing a free agent.

Blackpool's transfer business may lend itself to all kinds of deals whether it be permanent or loan, and right now there's some free agents still left on the market. Neil Critchley back in September admitted he'd only sign a free agent if they add quality to the squad, and right now there's some former Premier League and Championship players that could do just that.

Here’s 12 current out-of-work footballers who have waited a little too long to get back in to the game, but could jump at the chance if given the opportunity.

Gwion Edwards - winger The talented former Ipswich favourite was released by Wigan over the summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Ross County. The 30-year-old joined Ipswich from Peterborough for £700,000 in 2018.

Joshua Onomah - midfielder Released by Preston North End in the summer and had a trial at Stoke City but remains without a club. As well as North End, the 26-year-old has made first-team appearances for Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

Liam Moore - centre-back The one-time £15m-rated centre-back is without a club after leaving Reading in the summer. The 30-year-old made 219 Championship appearances for the Royals.

Ronan Curtis - winger The now former Pompey player continues his rehab at the Blues after suffering an ACL injury at the end of February. With a Pompey record of 57 goals from 200+ Blues appearances, the Republic of Ireland international is sure to attract plenty of offers when he's back fully fit.