Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley discusses the prospect of bringing in a free agent before the January transfer window
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders boss states he’s happy with the group he’s got and would only consider bringing someone in before January if they were required.
A number of players remain without a club following the deadline for the summer window.
“We’ll only consider it if we think they will add to the quality of the squad,” he said.
“Sometimes that can be a positional necessity but I think we’ve got good strength in numbers.
“I believe there’s a lot of free agents still out there, which shows the market we are in.
“We’ll see, you can never say never- I think we’ve done it before.
“You keep an open mind, but I’m perfectly happy with the people we’ve got in the building now.
“There’s been a lot of changes- it might not seem that way, but 18 players left at the end of last season.
“We’ve brought 11 in, which is a big turnaround.
“I’m pleased with a lot of the work that we’ve done.
“We identified the people we wanted and did it.
“I think if you look at the balance of the squad and who we have brought in, we’ve got flexibility, some experience, some youth.
“I got tremendous support and backing.
“We thought we were close on one or two on Deadline Day but it didn’t happen, and that was also the case right through the transfer window.
“You always want more because I want the best group of players for this football club.
“We are already thinking about January now.”