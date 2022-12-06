The Mill Farm club states that Beech, 48, will work closely with new head coach Adam Murray “to establish a clear strategy and DNA for the football club”.

Blackpool-born midfielder Beech came through the youth ranks at his hometown club and would make more than 100 appearances for the Seasiders from 1993-96.

Fylde director of football Chris Beech

Spells at Hartlepool United, Huddersfield Town and Rochdale followed as Beech played 317 Football League games, scoring 50 goals, before injury ended his career early in 2004.

He began coaching at Bury before his 12 years at Rochdale included stints as caretaker boss and assistant manager. His last job was at League Two Carlisle United as manager from November 2019 until October last year.

Beech said of his new role: “This is a football club and project geared for success, with infrastructure already in place that exceeds many Football League clubs and a chairman with the ambition to take this football club into the Football League.

“It’s an exciting project to be part of, and I believe I can add significant value strategically and tactically both on and off the pitch.”

Executive vice-chairman Phil Humphreys added: “The director of football is a senior appointment and establishes a strategically important development for the football club and its aspirations to progress through the National League and into the EFL.”