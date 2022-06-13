Fleetwood Town's recent arrival aims to help them progress next season

Town only avoided the drop on goal difference at the end of last season, finishing 20th with Gillingham the team taking the final relegation spot.

Last week saw Vela become the second summer signing made by Town’s new head coach, Scott Brown.

The 28-year-old believes the foundations are in place for Town to fare better this time around.

Josh Vela (left) will join Fleetwood Town once his contract at Shrewsbury Town expires

He said: “I did a few fitness sessions here at Poolfoot before I joined and you can’t believe how good the site is.

“It’s a great set-up here, it’s what you would expect from a Championship club.

“It’s got the makings of being a great club so, hopefully, we can have a good season, push on, and make our way up the league.

"We’ve got a young team full of good players and, as I’ve said, I know this level from past experiences so I can pass what I know down to them

“I know what it takes to be successful in this league as I’ve been promoted from it before and have been in battles at the other end of the table as well.

“Hopefully, we can take all these experiences and push on together by working our way up the league come the start of the season.