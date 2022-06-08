Fleetwood Town land former Bolton Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town man

The attacking midfielder will make the move to Highbury upon the completion of his contract with Shrewsbury Town, having agreed a three-year contract.

Vela had been linked with Town in recent weeks and they have won the race for his signature despite reported interest from elsewhere.

The 28-year-old began his career with Bolton Wanderers, for whom he made 160 league appearances before joining Hibernian in the summer of 2019.

Fleetwood Town new boy Josh Vela Picture: Fleetwood Town FC

He spent six months north of the border before joining Shrewsbury on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2020 and playing 84 league matches.

Vela was named both the fans’ and players’ player of the year for his performances with the Shrews during the 2020/21 season.

He follows the arrival of Shaun Rooney as new head coach Scott Brown looks to build a Fleetwood squad capable of bettering the 20th position recorded in League One in 2021/22.

Vela’s move was announced on the same day Town confirmed a pre-season friendly against Dundee United.

The Scottish Premiership club will visit Highbury on Saturday, July 23 (3pm), seven days before the start of the new season.

Ticket information for the friendly is due to be released in due course.

Town have also confirmed another price freeze for Onward Cards in the 2022/23 season.

They will be available to purchase at the Highbury ticket office from next Monday, June 13.