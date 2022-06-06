Carl Johnston signs long-term Fleetwood Town deal

The midfielder, who recently turned 20, made his EFL breakthrough this past season, featuring in 17 League One games for Town and taking his total of senior appearances to 20.

He has represented his country at Under-17s, Under-19s, and Under-21 levels and hopes to follow Highbury teammate Paddy Lane into the senior side.

Johnston told the club website: “I’m glad to get this deal over the line. I’ve enjoyed my time at Fleetwood Town so far, since coming in as a young lad in the Under-18s, and now I just want to look forwards and get going once we are back in for pre-season.”