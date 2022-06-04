Fleetwood Town offer contract to former Shrewsbury Town man Josh Vela but interest from elsewhere is causing issues

The Gazette understands the Cod Army felt they were close to securing Vela’s signing last week but further offers have come in for the 28-year-old .

Town’s new head of recruitment Joe Riley is Vela’s agent – a role he will relinquish once he begins to work for Fleetwood. Riley is to replace James Wallace, who last week joined Preston North End.

Josh Vela (right) in action for Shrewsbury Town last season against Doncaster Rovers

There are plenty of offers in for Vela, who is to leave Town’s League One rivals Shrewsbury amid controversy. The Shrews thought they had a agreed a deal for the midfielder, who instead rejected the chance to extend his stay.

A Shrewsbury club statement read: "Shrewsbury Town can say that it would appear that Josh Vela will not be signing another deal with the club.

"Having agreed a new two-year deal with Steve Cotterill (Shrewsbury manager) … the club had his new contract ready at the start of May and sent it to him to sign.”

Salford-born Vela spent over a decade as a youth and senior player at Bolton Wanderers, joining the Shrews in January 2020 after six months at Hibernian.

He played 41 times last season for Shrewsbury, who finished two places above Town in 18th.