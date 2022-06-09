Josh Vela sets goals at Fleetwood Town

The 28-year-old, who is to join the club on a three-years deal after spending the past two-and-a-half seasons with League One rivals Shrewsbury, becomes new Cod Army boss Scott Brown's second signing.

Vela has 264 third-tier appearances to his name with the Shrews and first club Bolton Wanderers, and he told the Town website: "The gaffer wants me to be a leader as I am an experienced player at this level and I know what it's all about.

“I'll come here looking to lead by example both on and off the pitch. I'll bring energy to the middle of the pitch and some aggression as well.

“My goal is to be a leader and a role model to the younger lads, teach them the right ways of going about things. There are some good young players here and we expect a good season ahead."

One of Vela's two Shrewsbury goals last season came in their 3-0 Boxing Day win at Highbury and he's aiming to find the net more in Town colours.

“I told the manager when we got together that I should be nicking a few more goals, so I will be trying to add to that part of my game.

“I believe that he will be able to help me with that, having been a midfielder himself.”