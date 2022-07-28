Fleetwood Town's players are taking coaching team's methods on board

The Cod Army concluded their pre-season build-up with a 2-1 win against FC Halifax Town at Poolfoot Farm on Tuesday.

Having fallen behind in the game, Town rallied with goals from Joe Garner and new signing Promise Omochere giving them the win.

It meant they ended their warm-up programme with a third straight victory, following on from the wins against Dundee United and Barrow AFC.

Fleetwood Town head coach Scott Brown can now focus on Saturday's first game of the season Picture: Adam Gee

Attention now turns to the weekend’s trip to Port Vale, the opening game of the campaign and Brown’s first as head coach, as Town look to improve upon last season’s 20th place in League One.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s victory, the former Celtic and Scotland captain told the club website: “The main thing for me was that we managed to get through the 90 minutes with no injuries and (a) good team performance.

“The lads are starting to take on board everything myself and the backroom staff are asking for in training, with their understanding of positioning, being secure behind the ball and also creating attacking opportunities to showcase their individual talents.

“Pre-season is huge for any club, but the main thing was getting the fitness in the lads and also getting a good result with the performance.