Physical Joe Garner a key man for Fleetwood boss Scott Brown

Among those singled out for praise by the head coach was striker Joe Garner, whose equaliser paved the way for Town to push on and beat FC Halifax Town 2-1 at Poolfoot Farm yesterday afternoon.

Brown told the club website: “It was great for Promise (matchwinner Omochere) and Joe Garner to get minutes in their legs.

Joe Garner scores for Fleetwood against Halifax Picture: ADAM GEE

"Joe had a couple of opportunities with his head today and was unlucky.

“He’s that physical presence that we need in the box and he creates chances from absolutely nothing at times. It was good for him to get on the scoresheet.”

Some of the less experienced players also caught their boss' eye.

Brown added: “It was great seeing the young lads in action today.

“Dylan Boyle and Barry Baggley were outstanding in the middle of the park. They controlled the tempo and the speed of the game.

“And we had two young centre-halves in Connor Teale and Drew Baker playing against a tall, strong, physical striker. The young lads dealt with him well and also got minutes in their legs.”

But Brown felt the whole team met his demands, adding: “I did speak to them beforehand and said if you want to be pushing on the first-team door, this is what you have to do.