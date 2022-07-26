Fleetwood continue winning run in final friendly against Halifax

The National League club opened the scoring in Thornton but Joe Garner pulled Town level just before half-time in a match spectators were admitted to watch for free.

A strong Fleetwood starting XI also included Omochere's fellow summer signing Josh Earl, as well as Alex Cairns in goal, Dylan Boyle, Barry Baggley, Ged Garner and Cian Hayes.

Promise Omochere scores Fleetwood Town's winner from close range against FC Halifax Town Picture: ADAM GEE

And they started brightly, creating several early chances as Omochere, making his first start after coming off the bench against Dundee United on Saturday, shot narrowly over as did Joe Garner from just inside the Halifax half.

The Yorkshire visitors took the lead in the 20th minute, when Mani Dieseruvwe was first to a cross and glanced a close-range header beyond Cairns.

Fleetwood pressed for an equaliser as Hayes' curling effort just missed the top left corner and Joe Garner headed against a post.

But the former Preston North End striker fired Fleetwood level two minutes before the break, getting on the end of a long ball by central defender Drew Baker to nod Town back on terms.

Again, Fleetwood were out of the traps fast for the second half and Omochere's winner came just five minutes in.

A corner from the left was headed back across goal by scorer Garner and the former Bohemians frontman forced the ball home.

That goal was the cue for the substitutions to begin and Town boss Scott Brown made five, with a trialist goalkeeper playing in the final half-hour.

This was Fleetwood's third successive pre-season victory. Indeed, since their defeat by Rotherham United in Croatia, Brown has seen his side win four of their five warm-ups, drawing the other.

The League One campaign begins at newly-promoted Port Vale on Saturday.