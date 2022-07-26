Fleetwood skipper Josh Vela buzzing with goal and armband

The midfielder captained the side which defeated Scottish Premiership club Dundee United 2-1 at Highbury on Saturday and scored the winner in the dying moments.

Vela is delighted to wear the armband, having only joined the club from Shrewsbury Town last month, and said: “I'm at that age now, 28, where I want to take that on and be a leader of the group. Hopefully I can be for Fleetwood this season.”

Josh Vela has made his mark in a midfield trio for Town Picture: Adam Gee

And he hopes that goal will prove the first of many. “It was a nice feeling,” he added. “I'd had a shot 10 minutes earlier with my right foot and it nearly ended up in the sea.

“Cian Hayes did brilliantly, and I just concentrated on getting it onto my left foot and on target, and luckily it went in.

“I would like to add more goals to my game. I always say this at every club I go to but this is a good start and hopefully I can carry that into the season.

“It was a really competitive game and that's what we needed. I'm buzzing to get the goal in front of the home fans and the win as well.

“We need to keep that winning mentality going into the season and hopefully have a really good season.”