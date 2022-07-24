Fleetwood Town boss sees plus points in Dundee United victory

After former Cod Charlie Mulgrew had cancelled out Dan Batty’s opener, there was late drama when Josh Vela scored the winning goal with just two minutes left on the clock at Highbury.

Brown said: “Dundee United are a massive club. They finished fourth (in the Scottish Premiership) last season and are in Europe this season, so it shows the quality we’ve got.

“They’ve been showing their quality today and there were some great moments in the game.

Fleetwood Town defeated Dundee United on Saturday Picture: Adam Gee

“I thought we were assured behind the ball, when we lost the ball the recovery runs were fantastic.

“The midfield three (Batty, Vela and Brendan Wiredu) have been playing really well together.”

Town begin their new season on Saturday when they travel to League One new boys Port Vale for their opening game.

Before then is a final friendly on Tuesday when they host FC Halifax Town behind closed doors at Poolfoot Farm.

With that in mind, Brown spoke about the importance of fitness levels ahead of the new campaign.

He said: “There’s a week to go. There’s another game on Tuesday so the lads that didn’t play today will get 90 minutes on Tuesday and we’ll just wait and see what comes.

“For me it was more about the 90 minutes in the legs. The performance was great, but we know there’s a lot more to come.