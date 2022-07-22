Fleetwood Town midfielder hopes to keep hitting the target

Goals have been elusive for the midfielder, who has only netted twice in 51 competitive games during his 18 months at Highbury.

Speaking to the club website after Tuesday’s winner, Batty said: “I’ve got two in two now and I’ve been enjoying my football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Batty has scored in Fleetwood Town's last two matches Picture: Sam Fielding / PRiME Photos.

“I’ve been playing a bit higher up at times so it’ll allow a few more shots to come from me and ultimately that’s paid off with my goal.

“Ellis (Harrison) has done unbelievably well. I just saw it all open up and I thought that the chance was there so I took it and it ended up being a worldie sort of thing so I’ll take it!

“This pre-season has been tough, but it’s been an enjoyable one. I like the hard graft and work so that’s not a problem for me.

“It’s been a good start so far for me and the team and, hopefully, it will continue into something good.

“I like to do a bit of both, defending and attacking, so wherever the gaffer (Scott Brown) wants to play me, I’ll happily do it.

“When you play higher up the pitch, you get more opportunities to score like I have done tonight – hopefully more of them will come.”