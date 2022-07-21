Fleetwood Town clean sheet boosts Highbury head coach

Dan Batty’s late goal gave the Cod Army a 1-0 win on Tuesday in their penultimate pre-season outing before the campaign proper starts at Port Vale a week on Saturday, July 30.

It was their second shutout in five warm-up games, the other coming in the victory against HNK Orijent 1919 in Croatia earlier this month.

The new Highbury head coach reiterated the importance of clean sheets as Town seek a less stressful League One season this time around, having avoided relegation on goal difference in 2021/22.

Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown

He told the club website: “When we came into the club, this is something that we looked at first as we conceded so many goals last season: especially late on in matches.

“We looked very secure and our structure was very good, especially in the first half.

“It’s okay hitting the heights against Stoke City (previous pre-season friendly), but we need to make sure we maintain that every Saturday and Tuesday and that’s what the lads need to keep doing.”

Next up for Town is their final pre-season match on Saturday, when they welcome Dundee United to Highbury.

They go into the game buoyed by Tuesday’s win, in which some of the younger players impressed.

“It was great to get them in the first team environment and for them to see what we expect from them,” Brown said.