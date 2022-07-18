Fleetwood boss Brown boosted by second-half show at Stoke

Tyrese Campbell opened the scoring but Dan Batty earned Town a share of the spoils.

Boss Brown told the club website: “It’s good that some of the lads got 90 minutes under their belts, but the main thing for me was the performance in the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was impressed by what he saw at Stoke

Boss Brown told the club website: “It’s good that some of the lads got 90 minutes under their belts, but the main thing for me was the performance in the second half.

“The lads showed the pressing and the willingness to win the ball back in threes and fours, which showed how fit the lads are and how hard they’ve worked.

“We had a couple of chances late on to win the game and we gave it a go. Stoke are a top-quality Championship club and that's where all our lads want to be.

“In the first half, the lads were a bit rash on the ball but they showed more composure and control over the game in the second half.

“They upped their levels in terms of intensity off the ball and on the ball ... which was great to watch.

“We always like to try and work the ball from one side of the park to the other to overload them and we managed to do that well.

“They showed an understanding of each other’s roles and as soon as they did that, we created the space for the goal.

“The lads are in a good place at the moment but momentum in football is key.”