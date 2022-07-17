Stoke City 1 Fleetwood Town 1: Dan Batty earns friendly draw

In a game of few chances on a sun-baked afternoon, the hosts opened the scoring late in the first half through Tyrese Campbell only for Dan Batty to fire an equaliser from 12 yards midway through the second.

In the first match since returning from their training camp in Croatia, Town had the first chance of note when Shayden Morris forced a fine diving save from Joe Bursik following a fine through-ball by Paddy Lane.

Dan Batty equalised for Fleetwood at Stoke

Stoke twice went close but headers from Campbell and Ben Wilmot both cleared Jay Lynch's crossbar.

Wilmot set up the opening goal shortly before the interval, lofting a ball over the top for Campbell to find the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

Campbell teed up Josh Lauren early in the second half and he fired wide from just outside the box.

Fleetwood got on top in midfield and earned their equaliser when Danny Andrew's low cross from the left was calmly converted by Batty.

Both sides had late chances for a winner, Jacob Brown shooting over for Stoke and Town substitute Ged Garner forcing another save from England Under-21 keeper Bursik.

The hosts had the final opening but Emre Tezgel's 20-yard effort was comfortably saved by Lynch.

The match was played without supporters as ground redevelopment work continues at the Potters’ home.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was pleased with an improved second-half display and believes his squad is progressing well as the warm-up matches continue to come thick and fast

Town continue their pre-season programme at Barrow on Tuesday (7pm) before welcoming Dundee United on Saturday for the summer’s first friendly at Highbury.

Stoke: Bursik, Jagielka (Flint 74), Clucas (Kilkenny 74), Baker, Brown (Thompson 83), Campbell, Tymon, Wilmot, Laurent (Tezgel 83), Taylor, Sparrow; Subs not used: Fielding, Fox, McCarron, Forrester, Wright-Phillips.