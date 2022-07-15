Fleetwood Town confirm new date for fans' forum

It had been due to take place on Tuesday, July 26, four days before the opening match of the 2022/23 season.

Instead, it will now be held the following Tuesday, August 2, though the Parkside Suite remains the venue.

Club chairman Andy Pilley, CEO Steve Curwood, new head coach Scott Brown and two first-team players will be in attendance.

Scott Brown will be at the fans' forum

The event will be primarily open to FTOSC members with the remaining seats being available for Onward Card holders.

Any member of the FTOSC or an Onward Card holder who would like to attend the forum should contact Rick Gilby at [email protected]

Those who are unable to attend but have questions they would like to ask can do so by emailing [email protected] with the deadline being noon on August 2.

The announcement comes as Town prepare for their latest pre-season match on Saturday.

Having returned from their training camp in Croatia, Brown’s new-look squad heads to Stoke City for another game played behind closed doors.

That will then be followed up by next Tuesday’s trip to Barrow before the club’s only warm-up outing at Highbury sees them host Dundee United on Saturday, July 23.

Brown’s players have had a mixed bag of results from the opening three matches as they get used to working under the new coaching staff.