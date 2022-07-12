Fleetwood boss Scott Brown pleased by quality in Croatia

Town played two friendlies in eastern Europe, following a 2-0 defeat by Rotherham United with a 3-0 win over Croatian side HNK Orijent.

Brown told the club website: “We started to show a proper understanding of the structure of the team.

Brad Halliday made four appearances for Fleetwood Town Picture: Sam Fielding / PRiME Media Images

"The players have taken to the coaching well and have shown that understanding as they are a talented bunch of lads and it’s been an honour to work with them this summer.

"We want to have possession and try to build up but sometimes we will have to go a bit more direct, which isn’t a problem as we’ve got that physicality up top.

“We’ve got a great defensive line and a good group of midfielders, who have great composure and vision, so it would be mad not to try and keep the ball with this talented group.

“That was my first win at the club, which is great, but it’s all about pushing levels and being ready to go again."

Fleetwood Town had enjoyed a busy training week in Croatia