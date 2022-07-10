Fleetwood Town defender makes Bradford City move

The 27-year-old has departed, midway through the two-year deal he signed when joining the Cod Army 12 months ago.

That has allowed him to join Bradford City, again on a contract for two years.

Halliday told the Bradford website: “I am delighted to be here. As soon as I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get it done as quickly as possible.

Brad Halliday made four appearances for Fleetwood Town Picture: Sam Fielding / PRiME Media Images

“The ambitions of the club brought me here, and the manager (Mark Hughes) in place and amount of supporters coming through the gates was all huge for me.

“I know Richie (Smallwood) and Chappy (Harry Chapman) really well, and have played with Alex Gilliead and Emmanuel Osadebe before, so coming to a club where you already know a lot of the players definitely helps.

“I would say I like to be consistent as a defender, and will get forward and send crosses into the box, hopefully supplying assists for my team-mates and getting some goals.

“We want to be a successful team, get out of this division and keep kicking on, and I am looking forward to getting started and hopefully being a big part of that process.”

Halliday had joined Fleetwood last summer after spending two years with Doncaster Rovers and a further three with Cambridge United.

However, he endured a disrupted pre-season after contracting Covid-19 but had worked his way back to fitness in time for the start of the season.

He had made three appearances before picking up a cruciate knee ligament in his fourth outing, the 1-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday in August 2021.

Nevertheless, Bradford boss Mark Hughes is pleased to have acquired Halliday’s services.

He added: “Brad is another player we are pleased to be welcoming to the club, as our squad for next season continues to take shape.

“He is a composed defender with solid attributes, who fits in well with the style of play we want to implement.

“With experience at different levels of the EFL, Brad arrives with a fierce work ethic and determination to succeed.