Fleetwood Town confirm Brad Halliday deal

New Fleetwood Town man Brad Halliday. Credit: FTFC.

Halliday joins the Cod Army on a two-year-deal having left Doncaster Rovers this summer.

The 25-year-old started his career at Middlesbrough before loan spells with York City, Hartlepool United and Accrington Stanley.

Formerly of Doncaster, he spent two seasons at the Keepmoat Stadium before leaving the Yorkshire club on a free this summer - making 70 appearances at League One level.

Prior to his move to Donny, the versatile defender or midfielder spent three years with Cambridge United where he played over 100 games for the club.

Halliday is Simon Grayson's first signing of the summer and will join up with his teammates when they all return for pre-season training later on this month.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "I'm delighted to get it done. It's been a while since the season ended so to finally get over to Fleetwood and sign, I'm delighted. Hopefully next season we can kick on.

"There's been a lot of interest, I've known that since the season ended.

"We were contacted and we spoke to Simon and the rest of the team to get the contract sorted and I'm delighted to be here.

"We originally came over and had a look at the facilities and had a face to face conversation with the manager and some of the rest of the staff.

"After having those conversations I just knew that I wanted to be here and get it sorted for next season so we can kick on."