Fleetwood Town reveal their new away kit for the 2022/23 season

Fleetwood Town have unveiled the club’s new away kit for the upcoming 2022/23 League One campaign.

By Gavin Browne
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 12:30 pm

Produced by the Cod Army’s official kit partner hummel, blue is the colour for Scott Brown’s players.

There is a twist to the design as the front and side of the new season’s shirt incorporates a map of Fleetwood, complete with street names throughout.

Read More

Read More
Fleetwood Town claim pre-season victory in Croatia

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Fleetwood Town have revealed the club's away kit for 2022/23 Picture: Fleetwood Town FC

As is the case with the home strip that was launched a week earlier, hummel’s trademark chevrons feature in three different places: the top of the shoulder, the side of the shorts and the front of the socks.

The new shirt is now able to be pre-ordered by visiting store.fleetwoodtownfc.com with delivery or collection scheduled for the end of this month.

Adult-sized shirts are priced at £45, while shirts for the club’s younger supporters are priced at £35.

The kids’ shorts and socks will be available for purchase next month.

Fleetwood TownLeague OneFleetwoodScott Brown