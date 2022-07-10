Fleetwood Town reveal their new away kit for the 2022/23 season

Produced by the Cod Army’s official kit partner hummel, blue is the colour for Scott Brown’s players.

There is a twist to the design as the front and side of the new season’s shirt incorporates a map of Fleetwood, complete with street names throughout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town have revealed the club's away kit for 2022/23 Picture: Fleetwood Town FC

As is the case with the home strip that was launched a week earlier, hummel’s trademark chevrons feature in three different places: the top of the shoulder, the side of the shorts and the front of the socks.

The new shirt is now able to be pre-ordered by visiting store.fleetwoodtownfc.com with delivery or collection scheduled for the end of this month.

Adult-sized shirts are priced at £45, while shirts for the club’s younger supporters are priced at £35.