Fleetwood Town unveil the club's new home strip

The kit, produced by hummel, was officially launched last Friday and is available to order now.

It sports the club’s traditional Fleetwood red and white colour scheme but also boasts a new collar design which has two stripes running around the back of the neck.

Chevrons – from hummel’s trademark logo – feature in three different places on the kit, starting with the top of the shoulder as well as being displayed on the side of the shorts and the front of the socks.

Fleetwood Town's new home kit for the 2022/23 season Picture: Fleetwood Town FC

The new shirt can be pre-ordered by visiting store.fleetwoodtownfc.com with delivery or collection scheduled for the end of this month.

Adult-sized shirts are priced at £45, with kids’ shirts at £35.

Kids’ shorts and socks will be available for purchase next month.

Town debuted the kit during Saturday’s behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers at Poolfoot Farm.

That will be followed by the launch of the new away kit, set for this week and coinciding with the club’s pre-season trip to Croatia.

It sees them meet Championship new boys Rotherham United behind closed doors on Thursday, followed by a similarly private friendly at Stoke City a week on Saturday, July 16.

After that, Scott Brown’s players make the trip to Barrow AFC on Tuesday, July 19 before a home match with Dundee United on Saturday, July 23 concludes their preparations.