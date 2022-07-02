Fleetwood Town defender ready to meet some familiar faces again

He had progressed through the ranks at Deepdale, meaning he is more than used to working alongside some of the current Highbury squad.

Earl said: “There is plenty of experience within the squad with the likes of Tom Clarke and players of that calibre, and I feel this is a great place for me to develop.

Josh Earl left Preston North End for Fleetwood Town at the start of the week

“Clarkey was my captain at Preston and I also know Joe Garner – who I had a few elbows in the face from in training – so yes, it’s great to know some lads here and, as I say, I really can’t wait to get going.”

Town start their pre-season programme this afternoon with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Tranmere Rovers at Poolfoot Farm.

That acts as a warm-up for next week’s trip to Croatia as Town get used to working under their new head coach, Scott Brown.

Earl added: “Having a coach that has played in a similar position to me as Steven Whittaker (assistant head coach) is great as I will learn a lot about my game working alongside him and the gaffer.

“It’s a great combination of working alongside the gaffer and also training here at Poolfoot Farm, and I am just ready to go.