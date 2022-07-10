Fleetwood Town claim pre-season victory in Croatia

Having been beaten 2-0 by Rotherham United on Thursday, the Cod Army ran out 3-0 winners when they met HNK Orijent 1919 48 hours later.

Paddy Lane and Joe Garner both scored in the first half before Toto Nsiala found the net in the second period.

Scott Brown’s players began well, Garner forcing an early save from Patrik Mohorović before further efforts followed from Lane and Shaun Rooney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Lane scored Fleetwood Town's opening goal on Saturday Picture: Sam Fielding / PRiME Media Images Limited

Josh Edwards then crossed for Garner but Mario Tadejević got in the way.

Town went closer still on 15 minutes when Josh Vela won back possession with Barry Baggley and Garner linking up to play in Lane, who was thwarted by Mohorović.

They did, however, break the deadlock on 27 minutes when the ball found its way to Lane on the edge of the box, where he shifted the ball to his right foot before finding the bottom corner.

It was almost 2-0 moments later when Vela and Rooney combined, the ball eventually finding Baggley who was denied at point-blank range by Mohorović.

A second goal did arrive, however, when Town were awarded a penalty which Garner converted.

Lane sent another attempt off target with half-time approaching, after which Town made a number of changes.

Two of those substitutes combined 16 minutes from time as Town scored their third, Josh Earl rising highest to meet a corner and Nsiala sending a shot into the top corner.

Earl also came close to finding the net late on as he had a header pushed onto the bar but three goals were enough for Town, who are next in action behind closed doors at Stoke City on Saturday.

HNK Orijent 1919: Mohorović (Boglić 46), Švrljuga (Zuliani 46), Mulac (Milinović 46), Tadejević (Jukičić 46), Senčar (Milanović 64), Putnik (Ivančić 46), Mohorocičić (Fatić 46), Gadže (Srzentic 46), Šarković (Macolić 64), Dukadin (Ibishi 46), Zrilić (Jelic 64).