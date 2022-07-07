Fleetwood Town fans' opportunity to ask questions

Cod Army chairman Andy Pilley, new head coach Scott Brown, CEO Steve Curwood and a couple of players will attend a fans’ forum.

It takes place on Tuesday, July 26, four days before the opening match of the 2022/23 season which sees Town travel to League One new boys Port Vale.

Held in association with the Fleetwood Town Official Supporters Club (FTOSC), it will be held in the Parkside Suite at Highbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley

The event will be primarily open to FTOSC members with the remaining seats being available for Onward Card holders.

Those who are unable to attend but have questions they would like to ask can do so by emailing [email protected] with the deadline being noon on July 26.

The announcement comes ahead of today’s opening match against Rotherham United on the club’s pre-season training camp in Croatia.

The squad landed in Pula on Tuesday in preparation to face the Millers, who are gearing up for their return to the Championship.

Saturday then sees Brown’s players up against Croatian opposition in HNK Orijent 1919.

The conclusion of the Croatian camp will then see the Cod Army players return home to prepare for their behind-closed-doors friendly at Stoke City a week on Saturday, July 16.

Town have also confirmed that Onward Cards are now on general sale after the deadline passed for existing holders to reserve their seats in the Parkside and Highbury Stands for the new season.