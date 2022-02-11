Fleetwood Town's Paddy Lane is keeping his feet on the floor

The Northern Ireland U21 international was placed in the EFL U21 team of the season so far as well as being nominated for League One’s player of the month award for January.

Lane’s rise after joining from Hyde United has been a meteoric one but he was just as quick to thank his team-mates.

He said: “It’s great to be recognised individually for everything that I’ve been doing, but at the same time, I wouldn’t be in that position without the team and without picking up the points we’ve been picking up.

Fleetwood Town's Paddy Lane has added goals to his game lately Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“It’s great for myself but I’m just trying to keep my head down and keep working hard.

“I’ve always believed in myself and know that I can play to the best of my ability at all times but, at the same time, it all came at once this week.

“With the nomination and the EFL squad, I was taken a bit aback by it.

“I always believe in myself and I’m confident I’ll be able to do the job on the pitch.

“It’s unbelievable to be recognised in the first place. The player of the month one is special because I’m 20 years of age and it’s great to be recognised in the whole league.

“They’re both just as good as each other.

“I’m trying not to think about them, we have a big game on Saturday and that is what my head is on.”

Lane’s recent form has been highlighted by three goals in his last four games, something he has been keen to do.

He added: “I’ve always said I wanted to add more goals.

“I’ve been buzzing about scoring but I think I need to work on a celebration after the other night (MK Dons goal)!

“The only thing that matters is getting the goal to get the point for the squad. Now we can move on to Saturday with full confidence.”