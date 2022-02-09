Paddy Lane on player of month shortlist as Fleetwood confirm squad

The 20-year-old scored two stunners in January, against Plymouth Argyle and then Cambridge United, and set up a goal as well.

That was Lane’s eighth assist of the season as he continues to be one of the most creative forces in the division, scoring again in Tuesday's home draw with high-flying MK Dons.

Goalscorer Paddy Lane on the attack for Fleetwood against MK Dons

Brought in from non-league Hyde United last summer, Lane is proving to be another shrewd Highbury signing and is certainly up to League One level, if not higher.

It was head coach Stephen Crainey who oversaw Lane’s initial trial at the club in his previous role as Under-23s boss.

Speaking about the Northern Ireland youth international in the summer, Crainey said:“He was brought to my attention and when I got close eyes on him in training, I could see a lot of things in Paddy from day one.

“In terms of his football, he’s got good knowledge, a good left foot, good athleticism and he’s a top player. I can’t wait to see where I can push him to see where he can get to.”

Joining Lane on the four-man award shortlist are the MK Dons defender Dean Lewington, Rotherham United striker Michael Smith and Morecambe frontman Cole Stockton.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

Fleetwood have also confirmed their squad list for the remainder of the season.

Clubs had to submit their lists to the EFL by last Friday and they have since been announced in full.

There are only 16 players on the Cod Army’s squad list, mainly due to the number of Under-21 players who are listed separately.

Town may still register further players but remain under a transfer embargo which limits the size of the senior squad to 23.

Alongside Lane, other Under-21s listed are first-team regulars Shayden Morris and Harrison Holgate, as well as Carl Johnston, Cian Hayes and Chris Conn-Clarke.

Fleetwood squad list: Danny Andrew, Dan Batty, Harrison Biggins, Dan Butterworth, Callum Camps, Tom Clarke, Ged Garner, Joe Garner, Ellis Harrison, Josh Harrop, Callum Johnson, Darnell Johnson, Zak Jules, Toto Nsiala, Anthony Pilkington and Jordan Rossiter.

Brad Halliday has again been left out of the squad after sustaining a long-term knee injury in August.