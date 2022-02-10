Stephen Crainey: Keep up fighting spirit and Fleetwood will be 'absolutely fine'
Fleetwood Town will be “absolutely fine” in League One if they continue to play as they did in the second half against MK Dons on Tuesday.
That's the view of head coach Stephen Crainey after seeing his side edge a further point away from the bottom four with their 1-1 homedraw against the third-placed Dons.
Following a lethargic first half at Highbury in midweek, Town responded with a Paddy Lane equaliser and a second-half display which Crainey felt was more like his side despite dreadful Fylde coast conditions.
And the Scot believes that bodes well for their survival quest in the remaining 16 games.
Crainey said: “That second-half performance epitomised the group every day and in every game, and if we can maintain that fighting spirit we'll be absolutely fine.
“But we need to maintain it every day in training and in the games, and I'm sure we will.
“Listen, we've got a long way to go. There's another third of the season to go and we are looking forward to it.
“I think that's four draws on the spin now and if we can turn a couple of those draws into wins, and if we carry on playing like we have been, we will get there.”
The formbook would suggest another draw on Saturday, when Town visit a Cheltenham side three places and four points above them.
Cheltenham had drawn five out of six league games before Tuesday's eyebrow-raising win over Sunderland.
