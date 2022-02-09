Win tickets for Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood Town have added new players to their squad and we have free tickets to give away for an upcoming League One fixture.
Town are determined to pull away from the danger zone and will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Highbury on Tuesday, February 22, and we have two pairs of tickets to give away for this crunch clash.
To be in with a chance of winning a pair, simply answer this question:
Name the striker signed by Fleetwood on loan from Blackburn Rovers on deadline day.
Email your answer to [email protected] by 5pm next Tuesday, February 15.
Please entitle your email ‘Fleetwood ticket competition’ and include your name, full address and a daytime telephone number.
As our tickets are for a home section of the stadium, this competition is open to Fleetwood supporters only.
All our usual competition rules apply.
