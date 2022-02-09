Stephen Crainey welcomes point as Fleetwood battle against conditions and MK Dons

The Cod Army were forced to settle for a fourth successive draw after coming from behind against third-placed MK Dons in treacherous conditions on Tuesday night.

Harry Darling put the promotion-seeking Dons ahead in the first half before Paddy Lane made it 1-1 after the break.

Dan Butterworth gets a shot away against MK Dons on the difficult surface at Highbury Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

Head coach Crainey said: “There were two footballing teams who wanted to get the ball down and play. It was a real difficult surface for both teams tonight.

“We got our just rewards with the goal. We’re disappointed we didn’t win it but we’ll take the point.

“I thought we showed more energy, more hunger and more desire in the second half.

“I thought we definitely deserved a draw in the end, and it looked like we could have won the game as well with a couple of chances and a couple of opportunities.

"I thought MK Dons had a lot of the ball first half without really troubling us. They obviously scored from the set-play, which is disappointing. We’ll take the point and move on to Saturday.”

Fleetwood conceded from yet another set-piece, something Crainey is working desperately hard to rectify.

Crainey was frustrated by his side’s sluggish start but the Scot was pleased with their second-half showing to secure a third 1-1 draw in a row.

“I thought we lacked a little bit of energy in the first half,” admitted Crainey. “I said to them at half time, ‘That’s not us’ but we got that second half.

“We’re a real fit group, with good energy in the side, and I thought that showed in the second half.”

A fourth straight stalemate leaves Town in 19th place but now three points above the dreaded drop zone to League Two football.

And the Cod Army have a potentially vital game in hand over three of the four teams in the relegation zone.

And Crainey’s charges boast a healthy goal-difference advantage, effectively an extra point under their belt.

The next two games hold vital importance in Town’s relegation fight and could shape their season.

They travel to 16th-placed Cheltenham Town on Saturday before hosting Lincoln City, who are 17th, the week after.

Cheltenham picked up a huge three points against Sunderland on Tuesday night and have lost just once in their last seven.

Meanwhile, Michael Appleton’s Imps also won in midweek against Morecambe to increase the gap between Town and the bottom four.