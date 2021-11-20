Fleetwood Town's confidence would be boosted by Morecambe win

The 23-year-old knows a win could go a long way, whether that is in terms of improving their league position or boosting their confidence.

The latter is key at the moment for the midfielder, given the Cod Army’s poor run of form heading into the game.

While Fleetwood are in the bottom four going into the match, this afternoon’s visitors are only out of the bottom four on goal difference.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Dan Batty Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

However, Batty will be looking to block out distractions come 3pm and is thinking of it as being the same as any other game.

He said: “These are the games we really need to knuckle down on and dig deep in – like every game, really.

“These are the ones that we need to go into, thinking we need to get the three points, and then move onto the next games.

“It’s not just going up the table, it’s a confidence booster to get the win.

“Then we will move up the table and can kick on from there.

“Every game is the same, that’s all I think.

“It’s 11 versus 11, you just have to go out there and do as best as you can.”

After signing for Fleetwood on deadline day at the start of this year, Batty went on to cement a regular spot in the heart of the Town midfield.

This season has not quite been the same for the former Hull City man, as he has had to watch on at times.

He said: “I had a spell off and I’m slowly getting back into it now.

“I’m feeling fit and I’m ready to go. It’s about getting my body right and fuelling.

“There are a lot of in and outs at the minute but we’re regrouping well and we’re going to do what we’re asked.

“I’m always eager to get on the pitch and be involved.

“A spell on the sidelines with an injury wasn’t ideal but I’m back now. I feel good and ready to give my all.

“Once you get into a flow of games you kind of find yourself again and it becomes easier and you know what you’re doing, playing with your teammates again.

“There has been swapping and changing with the injuries but we will get back to how we were playing.

“The squad keeps changing formations, positions, but that doesn’t really mean that much.

“We’re in every day with each other so we should have that bond.

“Missing a few players doesn’t affect the team but when there are players in and out all the time then it does disrupt things – that’s not an excuse and we just need to get back on it.”