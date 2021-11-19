Fleetwood Town players have had a good week's work ahead of Morecambe's visit

It has been a season plagued by injuries so far for the Cod Army, so it allowed a bit of rest for Simon Grayson’s squad.

A reduced squad size this season means there has been added strain when injuries have cropped up at Highbury – which has been the case.

International call-ups also meant last week’s clash against Doncaster Rovers was postponed, so Town have had a week of training with a couple of days off.

Dan Batty and his Fleetwood Town team-mates host Morecambe tomorrow Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Batty feels it has been time well spent and it has given them a chance to work on some important tweaks.

He said: “The results didn’t go the way we wanted them but the break has come at a good time.

“It’s given us a chance to regroup and it’s time to knuckle down again and go back to basics.

“We’ve learned a lot this week. We’ve been worked hard, there have been a few double sessions here and there, some gym sessions.

“The work has been put in over the last week or so. It’s been good, we need it.

“It’s going to benefit us in the end, hopefully.

“From what we’ve seen so far and what we’ve been working on, I think it’s going well.”

Town have been in poor form of late, struggling to secure wins and finding themselves among the bottom four in League One.

Their league defeats have come by narrow margins and, ahead of tomorrow’s game with Morecambe, Batty feels his team-mates are not far from going on a run of form.

The 23-year-old said: “It’s been horrible where some of the games you come in thinking we should have got more and then there have been other games where you think we haven’t turned up today.

“Most of the games this season have had just one goal in it.

“That’s where we need to turn them around into wins or draws and get more points on the board for us.

“A couple of goals here and there, sloppy from us, has killed us.

“If we get that out of our game, I think we’ll go on a nice little run.”