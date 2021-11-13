Fleetwood Town winger backs club to climb League One table

The Town winger is currently across the Irish Sea with his country’s Under-21 squad, bidding to qualify for the 2023 European Championships.

However, after Tuesday’s clash with Malta at Mourneview Park, the 20-year-old insists his focus will return to Fleetwood and their bid to climb out of the relegation zone.

If Town could end their six-match winless run at home to Morecambe next Saturday, Simon Grayson’s side would overtake the Shrimps and potentially jump several places.

Fleetwood Town's Paddy Lane is currently with the Northern Ireland U21 squad Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Fleetwood have taken only one point from their last four league games and summer signing Lane said: “It’s frustrating and disappointing but I back myself and every single lad in that changing room.

“We’ll get ourselves out of this poor patch of form because it’s a great group of lads and the staff are fantastic.

“Those little details will get sorted and I’ve no doubt we’ll get out of this situation.”

Three of Lane’s clubmates – Barry Baggley, Chris Conn-Clarke and Carl Johnston – are with him in the Northern Ireland squad and he believes that having such a tight-knit group can only help Fleetwood to turn their season around.

He added: “I’m close with most people in the squad and it’s good to know your mates have got your back when you’re on the pitch.

“If I keep improving, I’ll hopefully repay the gaffer with more goals and assists because that’s what I base my game on.

“I like creating chances and I want to get my numbers higher and higher. That’s my motivation.”

Lane and Conn-Clarke both made crucial contributions as Northern Ireland’s U21s ran out 4-0 winners against Lithuania at the Ballymena Showgrounds yesterday.

Lane was handed a starting spot and played a key role in the opening goal, sending over a cross which Ryan Waide flicked back across the area for Alfie McCalmont to score.

Paul O’Neill doubled the lead with half-time approaching, after which McCalmont grabbed his second of the afternoon.

The second half also saw Conn-Clarke and Johnston brought off the bench by manager John Schofield.

It was Conn-Clarke who completed the scoring with three minutes remaining, curling in a free-kick from 25 yards.