Simon Grayson: Fleetwood Town have to win a game quickly

The need for Fleetwood Town to start picking up points isn’t lost on head coach Simon Grayson.

By Tom Sandells
Friday, 19th November 2021, 4:45 pm

Town sit 22nd, third-bottom of League One, as they host Morecambe tomorrow, knowing a win would see them leapfrog the Shrimps in the table.

Grayson said: “A win is massive at any time but ultimately, the performances have been decent enough as we’ve said many, many times.

“It’s about winning football matches. Saturday is a game that we’re looking forward to, we know we can win it and it’s one that we want to win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fleetwood Town's last game was last midweek's Papa John's Trophy loss to Accrington Stanley Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Read More

Read More
Simon Grayson: Fleetwood Town's break was a timely one

“It’s easy in terms of selections when you have lots of injuries, in that your options are limited. We’ve had to play a system that isn’t really what we want to play.

“Sometimes that is just down to the availability of the players. You have to deal with that when you have a small squad and the injuries that we’re carrying at this moment in time.

“We get on with it but whoever goes on with that shirt has to put in a performance and get three points as quickly as possible.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here

Simon GraysonFleetwood TownMorecambeLeague OneShrimps