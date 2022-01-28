Fleetwood Town youngsters make loan moves away from Highbury

Sam Bird and Connor Teale are the players in question, having completed initial month-long moves to Hyde United and Curzon Ashton respectively.

Bird (18) has made two appearances for Town this season, both of them coming in the Papa John’s Trophy against Barrow AFC and Bolton Wanderers.

Fleetwood Town youngster Sam Bird Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Having been loaned out to Farsley Celtic earlier in the season, the teenager was handed an extended contract by Town on New Year’s Eve last year.

Teale (19) is also making a temporary move to Tameside, having recently returned from a loan spell with Marine.

As is the case with Bird, the former Leeds United youngster also featured against Barrow and Bolton in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

Their loan deals were announced after it had been confirmed that a third teenager, Akiel Raffie, had joined Nantwich Town on loan until the end of the season.

Fleetwood Town teenager Connor Teale Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited